Fair
HI: 99°
LO: 71°
Jon North, 32, was arrested for having a sexual relationship with an underage boy whom he taught, which he admitted to.
A Florida high school band instructor admitted to having oral sex with a male student on school grounds numerous times, according to police.
Jon North, 32, of Lake County, Florida, was arrested Wednesday and charged with five counts of unlawful sexual activity with minors.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, North told police he and an underage student had a texting relationship that escalated to engaging in oral sex frequently on weekdays for at least five months.
The pair would perform their sex acts inside the band-room closet at the high school.
North was released later on Wednesday after posting a $25,000 bond, according to Lake County Sheriff's Office records.
Clint Davis is a reporter for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis. Keep up to date with the latest news by following @ScrippsNational on Twitter.
U.S. officials lifted the ban for Saudia Airlines this week. It was the last of the nine affected airlines to need the OK.
The four countries sanctioning Qatar are now asking it to agree with six "principles," rather than the original list of 13 demands.
Did people in Trump's campaign work with Russian operatives? Looking at Trump's digital campaign might help yield an answer.
Starting in January, customers in the U.K. can no longer be charged more for using plastic at the register.