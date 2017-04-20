Banquet chicken nugget meals recalled

You might want to check your freezer as Conagra Brands has recalled Banquet chicken nugget meal trays due to possible Salmonella contamination, the company announced Thursday.

According to Conagra Brands, the source material used in the brownie mix may be contaminated with Salmonella. The chicken nugget meals include macaroni and cheese and a chocolate brownie.

The recalled products have a “BEST IF USED BY” date of July 20, 2018, and Code 3100080921.

The company said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

According to the FDA, healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.