WFTS Webteam
5:50 AM, Jul 20, 2017
New body cam video released by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shows the tense moments when deputies responded to a sinkhole in a Land O' Lakes neighborhood last week.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - New body cam video released by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shows the tense moments after deputies responded to a sinkhole in a Land O' Lakes neighborhood last week. 

Deputies are overheard telling residents to grab any medications or important items they may need from their homes before they were voluntarily evacuated from the neighborhood. 

Watch the full video below:

 

 

 

Nearly a week after the sinkhole formed, officials continue to monitor and estimate how long cleanup could take. 

