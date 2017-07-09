A boy, whose age is believed to be between 6 and 8, is accused of an armed robbery that happened in June on the south side of Chicago, Chicago Police reported.

The incident was among one of 11 similar incidents that took place in a Chicago neighborhood. Chicago Police believe at least three different suspects, including the young child, are among those committing the robberies.

According to a Chicago Police crime alert, the young child is accused of displaying a silver handgun and demanding money. The incident took place on June 29.

The department is looking to identify the suspects involved in the string of armed robberies.