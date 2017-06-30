Indiana woman delivers 16-pound baby boy

Fair
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A woman from Brownsburg, Indiana delivered a 16-pound baby in May, and he was recently released from the hospital.
Waylon Cole Hallett was born May 1 by C-section to Whitney Smith.
“We knew he was going to be big, but thought 12-13 pounds. We were shocked he was that big,” said Smith.
Hallett spent seven weeks in the NICU following his birth, but was recently brought home.
“We are both happy and healthy, and so glad to finally be home!” said Smith.
During Hong Kong's handover anniversary, pro-democracy groups are protesting a visit from President Xi Jinping.
In a major victory in the fight against ISIS, Iraqi forces recaptured the remains of Mosul's Great Mosque of al-Nuri.
Every year, the U.S. State Department lists countries who use child soldiers, but one group says two countries are missing from the 2017 list.
Everyone's favorite yellow robotic submersible made it home to the U.K. after it collected data near Antarctica last week.