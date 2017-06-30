Indiana woman delivers 16-pound baby boy

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A woman from Brownsburg, Indiana delivered a 16-pound baby in May, and he was recently released from the hospital.

Waylon Cole Hallett was born May 1 by C-section to Whitney Smith.

“We knew he was going to be big, but thought 12-13 pounds. We were shocked he was that big,” said Smith.

Hallett spent seven weeks in the NICU following his birth, but was recently brought home.

“We are both happy and healthy, and so glad to finally be home!” said Smith.