Burger King's 'Adults Meal' offers different kind of toy, is all the talk on social media

(WFTS) - Burger King is celebrating Valentine's Day in the style of "Fifty Shades of Grey" with its latest offering.

The restaurant chain created its own adult version of their King Jr. meal, offering customers a different kind of toy ... an adult toy.

The Burger King commercial for the viral "Adults Only" meal shows a feather duster, sleeping mask and head scratcher as options for the toys you could get in your meal.

But before running out to your local Burger King, you should know this meal is only available at Burger King locations in Israel.

“Kids have got their ‘Kid’s Meal.’ But what about grownups? Adults? Shouldn’t they have their own meal too? At least on Valentine’s?,” the chain asks.

McDonald's may be the creator of the "Happy Meal," but Burger King has taken it even further.

According to Adweek, the adults-only combo meal will include two Whoppers, two orders of fries and two beers.

Customers can only buy the special meal on Tuesday at Burger King locations in Israel from 6 p.m. to close and they must be at least 18 years old to purchase.