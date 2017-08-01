Carol Burnett returning to TV in Netflix series 'A Little Help'

Fair
In this July 22, 2013 file photo, actress and comedian Carol Burnett arrives at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in Los Angeles. Screen Actors Guild Awards producers announced Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will present the guild's Life Achievement Award to Carol Burnett at the ceremony Saturday, Jan. 30, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carol Burnett says she'll be playing her inner self in a new Netflix series: An 8-year old.
Netflix announced Monday that the comedy great will star in an unscripted comedy series titled "A Little Help with Carol Burnett."
The streaming service said the half-hour show will give children ages 4 to 8 the chance to solve real-life issues brought to them by celebrities and others.
In a statement, Burnett said she was asked once how old she was inside and decided she was about 8.
Burnett added that it will be fun playing with kids her own age. The star of TV, film and stage is 84.
Netflix said the 12-episode series is set to debut in 2018.
