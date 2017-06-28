'Cash Me Ousside' teen pleads guilty to theft, other charges

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) - The Boynton Beach, Florida teenager who gained an instant following with her the “Cash Me Ousside” catchphrase pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to multiple charges.

Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz pleaded guilty to grand theft charges, one charge of filing a false report and one count of marijuana possession.

#Breaking- Breaking- Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz pleads guilty to 2 grand theft, 1 filing false report & 1 poss of marijuana charges. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/Hm2VqKpHJY — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) June 28, 2017

The criminal charges pre-date her appearance on the Dr. Phil Show.

The now 14-year-old made the plea at the South County Courthouse in Delray Beach.

Her September 2016 appearance on the national talk show propelled Bregoli Peskowitz to instant fame when she told the audience to “Cash me ousside, how bout dah?”

Just caught Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz outside...the courthouse. @TheBhadBhabie scheduled for a plea conference today. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/SY7StedoeF — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) June 28, 2017

NewsChannel 5 has learned the judge may address custody issues between the teenager’s parents. She lives with her mother mostly in the Los Angeles area, but her father has argued that this not the best environment for the teen.