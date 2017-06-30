Charges dropped against juveniles accused of starting devastating Gatlinburg fire

Charges have been dropped against two juveniles accused of starting the state’s largest and deadliest wildfire this century in Sevier County, Tennessee.

District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn from the 4th Judicial district has filed an order dismissing the charges.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation initially filed the charges in December. They said crews had worked tirelessly along with members of the ATF and National Parks Service to investigate the case.

The unidentified juveniles were originally charged with aggravated arson. At the time the charges were filed, the two were being held in the Sevier County Juvenile Detention Center.

The fire began on November 23, 2016.

Documentary: Fire on the Mountain

The wildfires in Sevier County claimed at least 14 lives and burned tens of thousands of acres.

