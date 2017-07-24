Charlie Gard's parents withdraw legal bid to treat infant

Fair
HI: 104°
LO: 74°
The fate of Charlie Gard, a terminally ill infant, has come to the attention of two of the most powerful people on the planet: Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump.
The parents of the terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard have given up their legal fight over treatment for their son.
Their lawyer Grant Armstrong told the UK High Court Monday that experts have said that the "window of opportunity no longer exists."
"For Charlie, it is too late...treatment cannot offer a chance of success," he told the court.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo told police they could kill suspected drug dealers, and told them to be especially "firm" with foreigners.
Cleaning up the nuclear debris around the power plant could take up to 40 years and will cost billions.
School evacuations and monthly testing of the "attack warning" siren will start in November.
Afghan officials say a U.S. airstrike killed 16 police officers Friday.