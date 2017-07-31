4-year-old Tampa boy dies after accidentally shooting himself

Fair
A 4-year-old Tampa boy was killed on Sunday night after finding a loaded gun in his home and accidentally shooting himself, according to police.
According to Tampa Police, 4-year-old Ashton Gooding found a loaded firearm in his home and the firearm discharged, severely injuring him.
Police arrived on scene around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday and transported Gooding to Tampa General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The State Attorney's Office is reviewing the facts of the case and in coordination with the Tampa Police Department will determine if charges will be brought.
