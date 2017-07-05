Child shot and killed in 4th of July accident in Atlanta

A 10-year-old died after being shot in Northwest Atlanta. It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Rolling Bends Apartments.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirms the boy's name was Sincere Jordan.

Witnesses say Jordan was part of an unsupervised group of children who were playing with a gun. One man said, right after the shooting, several children came running to him asking for help. He said they led him straight to the body and told him it was an accident.

Atlanta Police said Jordan's parents were not on the scene when they arrived.

In an interview with police at the scene, investigators said they are still sorting through different versions of the story, and were not ready to say what happened for certain.

Atlanta Police Captain Reginald Moorman says the department is still sorting out details.

"We really don't want to discuss that at this time," said Moorman. "We have some witnesses and we're trying to get to the bottom of their stories. Then we'll be able to report what exactly happened."