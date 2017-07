Police in Philadelphia are trying to figure out why a child-sized casket containing human organs was left on a city sidewalk this week.

People walking on the sidewalk along W. Clearfield Street, near Mt. Vernon Cemetery, made the grisly discovery on Monday night.

According to Philadelphia's KYW-TV, the casket was "infant- or child-sized" and held a bag of human organs but no corpse. A medical examiner confirmed the organs were from a human body and said they likely belonged to a child.

The Associated Press reported that the organs were embalmed.

No arrests have been made in the case so far but police are investigating several possible scenarios, including whether any bodies were exhumed from area cemeteries or stolen from area funeral homes.

