Chipotle is testing a drive-thru window in Ohio

Erin Zaranec
8:14 AM, Jul 27, 2017
Craving a burrito but not in the mood for one of Chipotle's infamously long lines? 

An Ohio location will soon be testing a drive-thru window, according to Food & Wine Magazine

The chain has not released which Ohio location will be testing the drive-thru, or if it is a feature they plan to expand into other states. 

Don't call it a drive-thru, though: Chipotle is adding a bit a flare to a feature we've become accustomed to by referring to it as a "vehicular pickup window." 

The restaurant has also made headlines recently for unveiling queso in select restaurants. 

