A steak burrito is arranged for a photograph with a drink and bags of chips at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Hollywood, California, U.S., on Tuesday, July 16, 2013. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is scheduled to release earnings data on July 18. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Craving a burrito but not in the mood for one of Chipotle's infamously long lines?
An Ohio location will soon be testing a drive-thru window, according to Food & Wine Magazine.
The chain has not released which Ohio location will be testing the drive-thru, or if it is a feature they plan to expand into other states.
Don't call it a drive-thru, though: Chipotle is adding a bit a flare to a feature we've become accustomed to by referring to it as a "vehicular pickup window."
The restaurant has also made headlines recently for unveiling queso in select restaurants.
After finishing his last shift as an air ambulance pilot Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge will step up his royal duties.
The White House is holding back on sanctioning the entire country or its prosperous oil industry out of concern it would make matters worse.
The U.K. is debating whether to allow in chlorine-treated U.S. chickens as part of a post-Brexit trade deal.
A top European Union leader warned U.S. sanctions "could have unintended unilateral effects that impact the EU's energy security interests."