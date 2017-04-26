Chipotle payment system hacked

Fair
Chipotle says their payment system was hacked March 24, 2017 through April 18, 2017.
Mexican restaurant chain Chipotle said Tuesday their payment system was hacked.
The company released a statement that said card transactions used at restaurants from March 24, 2017 through April 18, 2017 might be impacted.
Officials said because their investigation is ongoing, complete findings are not available and it is too early to provide further details on the investigation.
They said they anticipate providing more details to any affected customers as they get further clarity about the specific timeframes and restaurant locations that may have been affected.
Consumers who used a card at Chipotle should closely monitor their payment card statements. If anyone sees an unauthorized charge, they should immediately notify the bank that issued the card.
France says the key evidence is the chemical makeup of the gas used in the April 4 attack and another in 2013.
The Canadian Space Agency has selected the final 17 candidates for the Canadian astronaut corps.
Pope Francis gave the very first papal TED Talk on Tuesday. And he had an important message for people in positions of power around the world.
The arguments about lumber and dairy are old, but their effects could put jobs and the future of free trade in North America at risk.