Chris Brown allegedly punched club photographer in Florida, police say

TAMPA - According to Tampa Police Department, singer Chris Brown allegedly "sucker punched" a photographer at AJA Channelside.

The alleged incident happened at 1:00 a.m. Monday during an after party event at the club Brown was paid to be at.

Bennie L. Vines, 38, is a photographer for AJA Channelside, and says that as he was taking photos, Brown sucker punched him.

One of the club's owners, Robert Solomon, says Brown stayed only 3-5 minutes instead of the hour he was supposed to, and the club lost tens of thousands of dollars in the incident.

"It wasn't a brawl, Brown punched a photog for the club and walked out," he said.

Brown was gone from the scene by the time officers were contacted and arrived. Vines now wants to prosecute for a minor laceration to his lip.

Medical attention was refused and the investigation continues.