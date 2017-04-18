Chris Brown allegedly punched club photographer in Florida, police say

WFTS Webteam
11:08 AM, Apr 17, 2017
6 hours ago

TAMPA - According to Tampa Police Department, singer Chris Brown allegedly "sucker punched" a photographer at AJA Channelside.

The alleged incident happened at 1:00 a.m. Monday during an after party event at the club Brown was paid to be at.

Bennie L. Vines, 38, is a photographer for AJA Channelside, and says that as he was taking photos, Brown sucker punched him.

One of the club's owners, Robert Solomon, says Brown stayed only 3-5 minutes instead of the hour he was supposed to, and the club lost tens of thousands of dollars in the incident.

"It wasn't a brawl, Brown punched a photog for the club and walked out," he said.

Brown was gone from the scene by the time officers were contacted and arrived. Vines now wants to prosecute for a minor laceration to his lip.

Medical attention was refused and the investigation continues.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News