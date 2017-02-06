Cleveland, Ohio sees 7 fatal overdoses in one weekend

Light rain
Seven people are dead after Cleveland, Ohio police responded to 27 opiate-related incidents over the weekend.
According to police, seven incidents occurred Friday, including one fatality.
On Saturday night into early Sunday morning, officers responded to 18 incidents. Twenty victims were treated and five people died.
Sunday night into Monday morning police responded to two incidents. One person died.
Officials have not said if the incidents were related to heroin or fentanyl or the circumstances behind the incidents.
Lily Tugbah managed to beat out 197 other kids on her way to being Africa's spelling champion.
Emmanuel Macron told American scientists that come May, France will be their "motherland."
The city expanded its Hoy No Circula policy in 2008, but air pollution levels haven't changed much since then.
A Seattle judge halted an executive order banning travel from seven countries. A similar legal challenge was dismissed in Boston the same day.