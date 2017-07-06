CLIF Bars recalled over allergy concerns

Following a recall by Clif Bar & Company, Giant Food, announced it has taken certain CLIF Bar products off their shelves.

CLIF BUILDER'S Protein Chocolate Mint, 2.4 oz. and 12ct., CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip and Mint, 5 pks., are being recalled. These products may contain peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts. These ingredients are not listed on the labels.

Giant says these products are safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from allergies to peanuts and these specific tree nuts.

No illnesses have been reported due to this recall.



Customers who have purchased these products should throw any unused portions away and bring their receipt to Giant for a full refund.

For additional information on the recall call Clif Bar at 866-526-1970 or Giant Food Customer Service at 888-469-4426.