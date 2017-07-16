Clown tries to lure 9-year-old girl with cash, Pennsylvania police say

Fair
WILKES-BARRE, PA (AP) – Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man dressed as a clown who reportedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with money.
Wilkes-Barre police say the bizarre incident happened about 10:10 a.m. Thursday as the girl was riding a scooter.
Police say the clown approached the girl from behind and showed her either a $20 or $50 bill and tried to get her to come with him.
Instead, the girl ran toward her grandmother’s house screaming while the clown ran away toward a nearby railroad trestle.
Police say the clown was tall and thin with red hair parted in the center. The clown’s face and arms were painted white and was wearing yellow pants with a blue-and-red polka dot shirt.
The downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 has been a difficult case to bring to court.
French President Emmanuel Macron said the two discussed the climate accord while President Trump was in Paris.
Turkey has been trying to join the European Union, but calls by the country's president to reinstate the death penalty could jeopardize that.
Six girls, whose visas were denied twice by the U.S. State Department, have arrived in Washington, D.C., for a robotics competition.