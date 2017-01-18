Ohio coach facing charges for punching 11-year-old boy in stomach

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio - An assistant youth football coach is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a player last year at a park in North Ridgeville, Ohio.

David R. Kelly is charged with assault and disorderly conduct from an Oct. 29, 2016, incident at a park, according to police.

Kelly, 36, is accused of punching an 11-year-old boy in the stomach during a game. The boy, who is unnamed, was playing for the Elyria Mini Pioneers, police said.

The boy's mother has hired an attorney to look into the case.

Kelly turned himself in and was released on a personal bond.

No additional charges are expected to be filed against Kelly.