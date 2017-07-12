A California congressman introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of obstructing the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) accuses the President of hindering the FBI's investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn "through threatening, and then terminating, James Comey."

“In all of this, Donald John Trump has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as president and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States. Wherefore, Donald John Trump, by such conduct, warrants impeachment and trial, and removal from office,” the article of impeachment states, according to The Hill.

Read the entire text of Rep. Sherman's impeachment article here.

The only co-sponsor of the bill was Rep. Al Green (D-Texas).

Sherman is an 11-term congressman from the Los Angeles area. He's been the most vocal Democrat in terms of calling for an impeachment of President Trump, and has been circulating the articles among fellow Democrats for weeks.

Sherman's article is unlikely to pass in a Republican-controlled House, and may not garner much support among fellow Democrats. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has played down talk of impeachment in recent months, instead saying President Trump would "impeach himself."

Rep. Sherman's articles were published one day after President Trump's son, Donald Jr., published a series of emails that seemed to point to the Trump Campaign's willingness to work with the Russian government in order to defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

