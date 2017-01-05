Congressman's son dabs in photo-op with Paul Ryan, gets grounded

Light fog
HI: 62°
LO: 50°
HI: 59°
LO: 44°
HI: 66°
LO: 46°
Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017
Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT
Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded. https://t.co/PGGhYXEfQv— Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 3, 2017
Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded. https://t.co/PGGhYXEfQv
The case of Sgt. Elor Azaria has been closely watched in Israel and drew even deeper divisions — including among Israelis.
1.6 million people in China die every year because of air pollution, so many people protect themselves using face masks.
Citizens organize, block roads and march in the streets to protest Mexico's deregulation of gasoline that caused a price jump of up to 20 percent.
The country's government hopes the trial shows that a basic income can prompt people to find work.