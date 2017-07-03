Coroner: Man admitted slaying, dismemberment, then shot self

Fair
LORAIN, Ohio - An Ohio coroner says a Cleveland man who was confronted by police killed himself after confessing that he had killed and dismembered another man whose remains were found in a trash bin.
The Lorain County coroner, Stephen Evans, said Hector Diaz shot himself early Sunday morning after an investigation led police to him at an apartment building in Lorain.
Lorain police attempted to communicate with Diaz before he shot himself.
Diaz was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Evans says some parts of an unidentified person’s body were found later that morning in a dumpster in Lorain, roughly 25 miles west of Cleveland near where Diaz killed himself.
Evans said the whole body has not yet been recovered and are unable to identify the gender of the body.
Authorities didn’t immediately release details about Diaz and his alleged victim, including the victim's identity or a potential motive for the slaying.
