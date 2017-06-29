Explosion inside Florida power plant kills 2 workers, critically injures 4 others

An explosion inside Tampa Electrics' Big Bend Power Plant killed two workers and critically injured four others on Thursday.

According to Hillsborough County, Florida Fire rescue, the blast happened around 4:20 p.m. Four of the injured workers were rushed by ground and air to Tampa General Hospital.

Sherrie Jacobs, a spokeswomen for TECO, said crews were conducting routine maintenance on a slag tank inside the plant when the explosion occurred. Slag is a by-product left over from burning coal which is captured in a tank of water.

"We are working very closely with investigators," Jacobs said. "Tampa Electric is working hard with families to make sure they have what they need."

The view from above showed multiple emergency vehicles and fire trucks parked outside the plant during the investigation.

Federal investigators will likely take over the case.

---

4th patient just arrived at Tampa General Hospital from TECO plant in Apollo Beach where incident occurred. No details on injuries. pic.twitter.com/5zPtaiCLyI — Brendaliss Gonzalez (@brendalissg) June 29, 2017