Explosion inside Florida power plant kills 2 workers, critically injures 4 others

Officials give update on industrial accident at TECO plant in Apollo Beach.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is working a "major incident at the TECO plant in Apollo Beach with multiple patients.

Several people were injured, 2 of them airlifted to TGH after TECO plant incident.

An explosion inside Tampa Electrics' Big Bend Power Plant killed two workers and critically injured four others on Thursday.

According to Hillsborough County, Florida Fire rescue, the blast happened around 4:20 p.m. Four of the injured workers were rushed by ground and air to Tampa General Hospital.

Sherrie Jacobs, a spokeswomen for TECO, said crews were conducting routine maintenance on a slag tank inside the plant when the explosion occurred. Slag is a by-product left over from burning coal which is captured in a tank of water.

"We are working very closely with investigators," Jacobs said. "Tampa Electric is working hard with families to make sure they have what they need."

The view from above showed multiple emergency vehicles and fire trucks parked outside the plant during the investigation.

Federal investigators will likely take over the case.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE BIG BEND POWER STATION:

  • It serves customers across the West Central Florida service area.
  • It is located on Big Bend Road on nearly 1,500 acres in Hillsborough County.
  • The Big Bend Power Station has four coal-fired units

