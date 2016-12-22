MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A 20-year-old man was beaten to death and his killers allegedly recorded the attack and posted it to social media, according to a criminal complaint.

Devin Katzfey and Sarah Zakzesky are each charged with killing Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro. They are accused of beating him up on Monday and leaving him unconscious in an alley in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. When police found Mendoza-Chaparro, it was 14 degrees outside.

According to a criminal complaint, a group of 20-year-old people were hanging out at an apartment when Katzfey accused Mendoza-Chaparro of stealing drug paraphernalia. Zakzesky told police she saw Katzfey punch and kick the victim in the face and head about 25 times. She admitted to participating even after hearing the victim begging them to stop. She said the beating lasted 10 to 15 minutes.

Someone, who police believe is Katzfey, uploaded three videos of the attack to Mendoza-Chaparro's Snapchat account after the beating. Investigators say one video is a close-up of his face with a voice saying "don't ever come and steal." Another video apparently shows Katzfey talking to the camera and the third shows Mendoza-Chaparro trying to get up before Katzfey kicks him to the ground.

After the beating Zakzesky told police she drove Katzfey and Mendoza-Chaparro to the alley where he was left.