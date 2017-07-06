Crystal chandeliers sold exclusively at Home Depot recalled for burn, fire hazards

More than 10,000 crystal chandeliers sold exclusively at Home Depot have been recalled because the halogen bulbs sold with the chandeliers can melt parts of the fixture, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall involves the following chandeliers made by Lumicentro Internacional:

Hampton Bay 3-Light Crystal Chandeliers Model number: 03179-4 Sold at: Home Depot stores in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands from September 2013 through February 2017

Home Decorators Collection 4-Light Crystal Chandeliers Model number: 19161-4 Sold at: Home Depot stores nationwide from October 2015 through February 2017



The model numbers can be found on the top of the unit. The chrome ceiling fixtures have dangling crystals, weigh about 16 pounds and have three or four 50-watt halogen bulbs. Both sold for about $220.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received 39 reports of plastic on the unit burning and melting, wires burned, or overheating in the 4-Light Chandelier and one report of the unit catching fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chandeliers and contact Lumicentro Internacional S.A. for a free upgrade kit at (888) 356-6430 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.lumicentro.com.