Customers fume during gas station's 99-cent deal

Drivers in Georgia who were hoping to score a gallon of gas for under $1 on Tuesday found long lines and some tempers as a gas station's offer of 99 cents per gallon of gas did not go as planned, the Macon Telegraph reported.

Z Fuels in Macon, Georgia lowered the price of its regular unleaded gas from $1.79 per gallon to $.99 as part of an Independence Day promotion. The promotion was set to last from 2:30 to 4 p.m., but some customers arrived as early as 1 p.m.

“We had regular customers and they wanted to pump their gas and go, for the regular price, $1.79, but people were already parked on the pumps and you can’t tell them to move their cars," gas station owner Sohi Charania told the Telegraph.

As lines formed, deputies were called out to the station to direct traffic.

“I done got cussed out trying to get in here and get some 99-cent gas,” Vietnam war veteran Richard Baker told the Telegraph. “People out here struggling are acting like a maniac now ... They got a good price on gas if you really need it. ... Every little bit helps, you know. So I’m grateful.”

The Telegraph reported that the station has 8,500 gallons of gas delivered Tuesday morning, and was nearly out by the end of Tuesday's promotion.