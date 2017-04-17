DC Daily: President Trump hits back media, Democrats in tweets

Jermaine Ong , Scripps
8:30 AM, Apr 17, 2017
President Donald Trump accompanied by the Eastern bunny, waves from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Monday, April, 17, 2017 during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

What's happening in the political world:

Annual Easter Egg roll held at White House
-- President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron welcomed thousands of children to the White House Monday morning for the 139th annual Easter Egg Roll.

Before the festivities officially kicked off, Trump addressed the crowd, saying, "We will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before."

History of the White House Easter Egg Roll

Trump's tweet(s):

Pence: 'All options are on the table' when it comes to NKorea
-- During his visit to South Korea, Vice President Mike Pence said "all options are on the table" regarding North Korea and the country's nuclear capabilities.

"President Trump has made it clear that the patience of the United States and our allies in this region has run out, and we want to see change," Pence said.

Pence's statements came one day after North Korea's latest missile test failed.

Trump reacts to rallies calling for release of tax returns
-- President Trump tweeted in reaction to numerous rallies held around the country that urged him to release his tax returns.

Trump was the first major-party nominee in more than 40 years not to release his returns and he reneged on a campaign commitment to release them. He said they were being audited.

