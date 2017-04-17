DC Daily: President Trump hits back media, Democrats in tweets

What's happening in the political world :



Annual Easter Egg roll held at White House

-- President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron welcomed thousands of children to the White House Monday morning for the 139th annual Easter Egg Roll.



Before the festivities officially kicked off, Trump addressed the crowd, saying, "We will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before."



History of the White House Easter Egg Roll

Trump's tweet(s):

"The first 90 days of my presidency has exposed the total failure of the last eight years of foreign policy!" So true. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

A great book for your reading enjoyment: "REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS" by Michael J. Knowles. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

The Fake Media (not Real Media) has gotten even worse since the election. Every story is badly slanted. We have to hold them to the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

Pence: 'All options are on the table' when it comes to NKorea

-- During his visit to South Korea, Vice President Mike Pence said "all options are on the table" regarding North Korea and the country's nuclear capabilities.



"President Trump has made it clear that the patience of the United States and our allies in this region has run out, and we want to see change," Pence said.



Pence's statements came one day after North Korea's latest missile test failed.



Read more

Trump reacts to rallies calling for release of tax returns

-- President Trump tweeted in reaction to numerous rallies held around the country that urged him to release his tax returns.

I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

Trump was the first major-party nominee in more than 40 years not to release his returns and he reneged on a campaign commitment to release them. He said they were being audited.



Read more

CNN contributed to this report