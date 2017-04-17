DC Daily: President Trump hits back media, Democrats in tweets
Jermaine Ong , Scripps
8:30 AM, Apr 17, 2017
4 hours ago
What's happening in the political world:
Annual Easter Egg roll held at White House
-- President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron welcomed thousands of children to the White House Monday morning for the 139th annual Easter Egg Roll.
Before the festivities officially kicked off, Trump addressed the crowd, saying, "We will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before."
Pence: 'All options are on the table' when it comes to NKorea
-- During his visit to South Korea, Vice President Mike Pence said "all options are on the table" regarding North Korea and the country's nuclear capabilities.
"President Trump has made it clear that the patience of the United States and our allies in this region has run out, and we want to see change," Pence said.
Pence's statements came one day after North Korea's latest missile test failed.