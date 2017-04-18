DC Daily: President Trump to sign 'Hire American, Buy American' order to help US companies, workers

What's happening in the political world :



Trump to sign "Buy American, Hire American" executive order

-- President Trump is visiting a manufacturing company in Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, where he is expected to sign an executive order that could mean potential changes to the H-1B visa program.



The H-1B visa program brings high-skilled workers to the U.S., but the order will seek to find ways to prevent immigration fraud and abuse.



Trump and his administration believe the "Buy American, Hire American" order will further protect American manufacturers and workers.



Trump's tweet(s):

The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama Admin. allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S. We are removing them fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017

Democrat Jon Ossoff would be a disaster in Congress. VERY weak on crime and illegal immigration, bad for jobs and wants higher taxes. Say NO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017

Republicans must get out today and VOTE in Georgia 6. Force runoff and easy win! Dem Ossoff will raise your taxes-very bad on crime & 2nd A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017

British PM calls for early general election

-- British Prime Minister Theresa May has stunned the UK political world by announcing she is to seek an early general election, seeking a stronger mandate in talks over leaving the European Union.



In an unexpected statement at Downing Street, May said she was starting the process of calling a vote on June 8, less than halfway through the government's five-year term.



May, who commands only a slim majority in the House of Commons, said that a new mandate would strengthen her hand in negotiations in Brexit talks.



Spicer says Trump's tax returns won't be released due to audit

-- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said to not expect the release of President Trump's tax returns anytime soon because "the president is under audit. It's a routine one that continues."



Trump has continually cited his audit as his reasoning for not releasing his returns. But over a year ago, the IRS said, "Nothing prevents individuals from sharing their own tax information."



CNN contributed to this report