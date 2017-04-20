DC Daily: Judge criticized by Donald Trump during campaign to preside over deportation case

What's happening in the political world :



Trump's tweet(s):

Failing @nytimes, which has been calling me wrong for two years, just got caught in a big lie concerning New England Patriots visit to W.H. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2017

Judge criticized by Trump to preside over case against Trump administration

-- Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was the target of criticism by Donald Trump during the presidential election, has been tabbed to hear a case of a deportation lawsuit.



Curiel will preside over Juan Manual Montes Bojorquez's lawsuit, which claims he was deported from the U.S. back to Mexico despite being protected under the DREAM Act.



During the presidential election, then-candidate Trump called out Curiel for his handling of a lawsuit against Trump University. Trump claimed Curiel could not impartially hear the case because of his background and Trump's hardline immigration policies. The case was eventually settled.



Sanders, Perez clash as Democratic "unity" tour kicks off

-- The DNC's unity tour this week, headlined jointly by party Chairman Tom Perez and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, has gotten off to a rocky start.



From the "Come Together and Fight Back" tour's kickoff rally in Maine on Monday, Democrats witnessed that old habits die hard.



