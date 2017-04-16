Here's what's going on in the world of politics today:

N. Korea missile test fails

--Just one day after Kim Jong Un's regime showed off new missiles and launchers in an annual parade, a South Korean defense ministry official told CNN that North Korea attempted to launch a projectile on Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence, in South Korea on a scheduled visit of Asia-Pacific region, called the launch a "provocation" that highlights risks facing both South Korea and the U.S.

Tensions have risen in the Korean peninsula have in recent days.

Pro-Trump protest leads to 20 arrests in Berkeley

--Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attended a "Patriot Day" rally at Civic Center Park in Berkeley yesterday that went downhill very quickly, despite police efforts to keep counter-protesters separated.

Fireworks, bottles and traffics were thrown into the crowd of about 200, fist-fights broke out and red hats were set afire. Police confiscated knives and makeshift weapons, too.

SNL takes on Kushner, Spicer in a bunny suit

--Melissa McCarthy's further developed her "Spicy" character based on White House press secretary Sean Spicer last night on Saturday Night Live as she donned an Easter Bunny costume.

Spicy offered a special Easter apology for comments that happened in real life this past week comparing Syria's Bashar al-Assad to Hitler and the Holocaust: "You all got your wish this week; Spicy finally made a mistake."

Oh, but SNL wasn't done with the Trump administration yet.

The cold open featured a retrospective on Trump's first 100 days as an "Apprentice"-style elimination between the Grim Reaper, also known as advisor Steve Bannon, and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner played by comedian Jimmy Fallon.

The winner would stay on as advisor and be given $100,000 courtesy of L'Oreal. The loser would "have to join Kellyanne Conway in the basement."

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy