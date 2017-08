The body of a missing man was found inside a retired Coast Guard boat in Massachusetts.

According to CapeCod.com, the decomposing body of 24-year-old Matthew Amsler was found inside a closed compartment onboard a 44-foot boat parked on the lawn of the Coast Guard station in Chatham on Sunday.

The ship was on display after being retired in 2009 following nearly 50 years of service.

Investigators told Boston's WBZ-TV there were no signs of foul play in Amsler's death.

According to a member of Amsler's family, he took shelter inside "an airtight space" on the boat during a storm and evidently ran out of oxygen.

Amsler had been missing since October.

