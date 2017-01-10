Deer runs wild in car dealership showroom

Cloudy
A New Mexico Lexus dealer had a surprise visitor on Monday when a deer ran through the dealership's showroom while customers scrambled to help the deer.
The deer entered Nalley Lexus Roswell in Roswell as the deer jumped through an open window at the dealership.
In a video published on the dealer's Facebook page, the deer could be seen jumping over furniture and sliding on the showroom floor.
The dealership reported that the deer made it out of showroom safely.
VW plans to settle civil and criminal investigations into an emissions cheating scandal by admitting guilt and paying fines.
A Swiss case argued for freedom of religion, but a human rights court said social integration is more important than parental wishes.
U.S. employers posted more jobs in November and quits also rose -- signs that job gains and wages may increase in the months ahead.
Ghana's new president, Nana Akufo-Addo, took some lines from Bill Clinton and George W. Bush without giving them credit.