There is a high risk of Lyme disease in the U.S. this year, doctors say.
Reports say its due to a bumper crop of acorns produced by oak trees. They are eaten by mice, chipmunks and other seed predators carrying ticks with the disease, helping spread it through the Northeast and Midwest.
For some states, the warmer winter weather at the end of 2016 and beginning of 2017 fueled the potential for a Lyme disease epidemic.
In the south, there's concern some Florida regions could be possible hotbeds due to the warm weather, wildlife and suburban sprawl in rural areas.