Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at Waffle House in North Carolina

CNN
8:02 AM, Jul 13, 2017

Donnie Wahlberg visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Cindy Ord
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Charlotte, North Carolina (WGHP) -- New Kids on the Block star and “Blue Bloods” actor Donnie Wahlberg left a massive $2,000 tip for workers at a Waffle House in Charlotte.

Wahlberg, who is in town for a New Kids on the Block concert Thursday night, posted a picture on Facebook of the tip handwritten on a mere $82.60 bill.

The post read, “My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars, for years! So, when I walk into a Waffle House, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at Waffle House in Charlotte.”

Wahlberg also posted a Facebook Live from the Waffle House.

In the video, Wahlberg is sitting with a “Blue Bloods” fan named Jasmine, who he announced was receiving tickets and backstage passes to meet New Kids on the Block.

In June, Wahlberg left a $500 tip at a Waffle House in Maryland.


US | World News