Driver arrested after attempting to run over crowd at Paris mosque

A man was arrested on Thursday after attempting to drive his vehicle through a crowd gathered outside a mosque in the Paris suburb of Creteil, police said.

The man rammed his SUV into protective barriers outside the Creteil mosque "multiple times" around 6:30 pm local time, according to a police statement.

"Because he couldn't get through the barriers, he tried to go down another route but hit an obstacle and fled," police said.

No one was wounded in the assault and the driver was arrested at his home.

"The police firmly condemn this act and are doing everything to investigate and understand the motivation of the driver," the statement said.

The incident comes 10 days after a man was arrested for ramming a van into a crowd outside a mosque in Finsbury Park, London. One person was killed and others were wounded in that attack. The driver was charged with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder.