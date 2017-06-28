Drug operation, golf cart chop-shop uncovered at Florida retirement community

Police officers found drugs and golf cart parts when they raided a home at a large retirement community in Florida last week, leading to the arrests of five people.

The Villages, a sprawling community south of Ocala that has more than 150,000 residents, was rocked when a SWAT team executed a search warrant at the home on June 21. According to CBS News, officers suspect the home was being used as a hub for drug deals as well as an apparent golf cart chop-shop.

Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office told WKMG-TV that drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine, were in "plain sight" inside the house and that various golf cart parts were found in the attic.

Golf carts are a popular method of travel around the Villages community.

The Villages-News, an online news outlet inside the community, reported that the home, owned by "an older man with health issues," has been known as a "troubled property" among other residents. The website reported that the owner's niece had moved into the home, bringing with her "other individuals who were said to be engaged in illegal activity."

The people arrested were identified as 38-year-old William Romska, 43-year-old Kathleen Unrath, 45-year-old Charlotte Gajewsky, 53-year-old Kenneth Padgett and 63-year-old Michael Witkowski, according to CBS News.

