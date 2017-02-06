Early graduation granted for student's dying father

Cloudy
High school senior Noah La'Cap celebrated his graduation a few months earlier than his classmates for a special reason; it was his father, Alfred's, dying wish.
Alfred La'Cap has prostate cancer and has been doing all he can to hold on until May, when his son's graduation is scheduled, according to WLOX. However, his health has declined in recent weeks.
When Long Beach High School heard of the situation, they moved quickly to grant Noah's father's wish.
Watch the video below to see how to the school made this wish come true and to see Noah's special ceremony.
