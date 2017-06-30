Elephant escapes from Circus World Museum, briefly gets loose in Wisconsin neighborhood

Fair
HI: 100°
LO: 72°
BARABOO, Wisc. -- An elephant from Baraboo's Circus World Museum briefly got loose in a residential neighborhood Friday morning, Madison, Wisc.-based WISC reported.
It happened just before 7 a.m. local time on Baraboo's southeast side.
The Sauk County Dispatch Center says the elephant wandered around the neighborhood for a few minutes before law enforcement got in touch with its trainer.
The trainer quickly caught up to the elephant and took him back to the museum.
There have been no reports of any damage.
The Bundestag voted to legalize same-sex marriage Friday, but the measure still has to go through a few more steps.
During Hong Kong's handover anniversary, pro-democracy groups are protesting a visit from President Xi Jinping.
In a major victory in the fight against ISIS, Iraqi forces recaptured the remains of Mosul's Great Mosque of al-Nuri.
Every year, the U.S. State Department lists countries who use child soldiers, but one group says two countries are missing from the 2017 list.