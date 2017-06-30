Elephant escapes from Circus World Museum, briefly gets loose in Wisconsin neighborhood

BARABOO, Wisc. -- An elephant from Baraboo's Circus World Museum briefly got loose in a residential neighborhood Friday morning, Madison, Wisc.-based WISC reported

It happened just before 7 a.m. local time on Baraboo's southeast side.

The Sauk County Dispatch Center says the elephant wandered around the neighborhood for a few minutes before law enforcement got in touch with its trainer.

The trainer quickly caught up to the elephant and took him back to the museum.

There have been no reports of any damage.

