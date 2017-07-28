Employee fired after posting photos of a disgusting McDonald's kitchen

A former McDonald's employee, who is identified by the name Nick, posted a series of photos last week allegedly showing a disgusting McDonald's kitchen, which are enough to turn anyone's stomach.

One such photo shows a black, greasy mess from an ice cream drip tray. The person holding the drip tray is seen in the photo wearing blue latex gloves. Another photo shows a filthy mess underneath a piece of kitchen equipment.

According to the Huffington Post, Nick was an employee at a McDonald's location in Laplace, Louisiana. Managers at McDonald's fired Nick for posting the photos on Twitter.

Nick told the Huffington Post that managers were supposed to clean the ice cream machine daily, but he never witnessed such a cleaning. He said unclean conditions in the kitchen were normal since he was hired in March.

“Sometimes my coworkers would drop the food and put it back on the bun,” Nick told the Huffington Post. “I’ve seen it happen several times.”

Nick said he believed he was unjustly fired for the post.

“I feel like I did nothing wrong,” he said. “I sacrificed my job to show people what they’re really eating.”

McDonald's issued a statement to the Huffington Post.

“We are committed to running great restaurants that provide our customers with high quality food, service and a clean environment,” the statement reads. “This is a part of our soft serve equipment that does not come into contact with any food and is required to undergo regular and timely cleaning.”

This came out of McDonald's ice cream machine in case y'all were wondering... pic.twitter.com/DTXXpzE7Ce — nick (@phuckyounick) July 14, 2017