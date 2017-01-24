Sports reporter Erin Andrews reportedly battled cancer while covering the NFL and “Dancing With The Stars” last fall.

Andrews told Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in late September and underwent two surgeries in October and November. In mid-November, she was told she was cancer-free and would not need radiation or chemotherapy.

Andrews did not miss any NFL games while battling cancer, and only missed a few episodes of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Andrews battle with cancer came just months after settling a difficult lawsuit relating to a 2008 incident in which a stalker secretly recorded Andrews changing through her hotel peephole. In March, a jury awarded her $55 million in damages. She later settled with both parties for an undisclosed amount.

Andrews will be the sideline reporter for Fox’s Super Bowl LI broadcast on Feb. 5.

Read more about Andrews' battler with cancer at Monday Morning Quarterback.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.