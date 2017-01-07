Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: 4 victims ID'ed

The names of some of the victims of Friday's mass shooting at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida have been revealed.

Omaha, Nebraska's KMTV, along with the Omaha World-Herald, confirmed the identity of two local victims: Kari Oehme and Michael Oehme, both of Council Bluffs, Iowa. CNN identified two other victims on Saturday: Olga Woltering of Marietta, Georgia and Terry Andres of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Oehmes were in Florida for the start of a cruise vacation, according to KMTV. Woltering was also there for a cruise, along with her husband. Andres was on vacation with his wife, celebrating his 63rd birthday.

Five people were killed in the mass shooting, which also injured six others.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody and investigators are still looking into a motive for the attack.

Reports from KMTV and CNN contributed to this story.

Clint Davis covers trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.