Fab Melo, former NBA player, dies in Brazil at 26

6:05 PM, Feb 11, 2017

Former NBA big man and Syracuse standout Fab Melo has died, reports say. He was 26 years old.

Syracuse coach Jim Boehim confirmed Melo’s passing with ESPN.

"We don't know the cause yet," Boeheim said. "It's so hard right now, so hard to believe. It's a sad, sad day."

Melo was reportedly in Brazil at the time of his death. It’s currently not clear how he died.

Melo was named Big East defensive player of the year in 2012, but was ruled ineligible for the NCAA Tournament due to academic violations. He was drafted in the first round by the Boston Celtics in the 2012 NBA Draft. He played in six NBA games in his career.

Melo has played professionally in Brazil since the 2014-15 season.

More on this as it develops.  

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

