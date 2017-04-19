Facebook page of shuttered Radio Shack goes rogue

So goes customer service.

A closing Radio Shack location in Reynoldsburg, Ohio has apparently had its unverified Facebook page gone rogue, as the page has posted several comments using expletives toward its former customers.

Although the page is not verified, and it is unclear if the page actually once belonged to the store, it still creating quite a buzz on social media.

One post that reads, "We closed. (Expletive) all of you," has been shared more than 10,000 times as of Tuesday evening. Another post that reads, "Always hated all you (expletive) customers anyway," had more than 2,500 shares.

Adding to the hilarity of the page, a photo was added to the page showing several lights dimmed on a Radio Shack sign so the sign would spell out "adioS."

The Radio Shack in Reynoldsburg was one of nearly 500 to be closed by the once popular electronics retailer in 2017. Radio Shack, like many brick and mortar stores, are struggling to compete with online services such as Amazon, and big box stores like Best Buy and Walmart.