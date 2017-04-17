Facebook releases timeline of events in Cleveland shooting, says company will conduct review

CLEVELAND - Facebook is launching a review of their "reporting flows" following the shooting death of a man in Cleveland that was posted to the social media site.

In a blog post Monday, Vice President of Global Operations Justin Osofsky wrote: "we know we need to do better."

In the post, he said Steve Stephens' page was disabled within 23 minutes of the company receiving the first report.

The post read, in part:

In addition to improving our reporting flows, we are constantly exploring ways that new technologies can help us make sure Facebook is a safe environment. Artificial intelligence, for example, plays an important part in this work, helping us prevent the videos from being reshared in their entirety. (People are still able to share portions of the videos in order to condemn them or for public awareness, as many news outlets are doing in reporting the story online and on television). We are also working on improving our review processes. Currently, thousands of people around the world review the millions of items that are reported to us every week in more than 40 languages. We prioritize reports with serious safety implications for our community, and are working on making that review process go even faster.

He also reported the timeline of events Sunday, starting with when the first video was posted.

This was the timeline, according to Facebook:

11:09AM PDT — First video, of intent to murder, uploaded. Not reported to Facebook.

11:11AM PDT — Second video, of shooting, uploaded.

11:22AM PDT — Suspect confesses to murder while using Live, is live for 5 minutes.

11:27AM PDT — Live ends, and Live video is first reported shortly after.

12:59PM PDT — Video of shooting is first reported.

1:22PM PDT — Suspect’s account disabled; all videos no longer visible to public.

