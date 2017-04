Philadelphia police said a search in Fairmount Park for a man accused of killing someone and publishing the incident to Facebook came up empty.

Schools in the area were on lock-down during the manhunt for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, who shot and killed a man who was walking in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday.

Authorities in several states are looking for Stephens, news5cleveland.com said.

More: Rumors about shooting suspect's whereabouts circulating online

The video allegedly published by Stephens was published to Facebook on Easter Sunday. The incident took place in the afternoon as the victim was walking home from Easter dinner with family in Cleveland. He had been collecting cans on his walk, and police believe he was randomly targeted.

Stephens has been on the run since the shooting, which was reported by several people who watched the video on Facebook.

Reports that he was seen in Philadelphia came into authorities around 1 p.m. Monday. They converged on Fairmount Park, WPVI said, but so far, no one has been found.

Stephens is a 37-year-old black man who works as a jobs counselor for teens and adults.