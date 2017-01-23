Falcons beat Packers in NFC Championship

4:28 PM, Jan 22, 2017
(CNN) -- The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers 44 to 21 on Sunday in the NFC Championship. The Falcons now advance to Super Bowl LI, which will be played on February 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
 
