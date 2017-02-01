Federal judge orders Donald Trump to pay former Jupiter golf club members $5.74 million

Clear
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump's Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter must pay former members nearly $6 million.
Club members sued to get their deposits back after Trump bought the golf course from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club & Spa in 2012.
When the Ritz owned it, deposits ranging from $35,000 to $210,000 were refundable. But once Trump bought the club, some members say Trump changed the rules and refused to return the deposits.
Judge Kenneth Marra, who refused several request by Trump to dismiss the 2013 lawsuit, ruled Wednesday that the club must pay a total of $5,744,010 in principal and interest.
Both Donald and Eric Trump were deposed in the matter, it went to trial before a judge in August.
The club is expected to appeal Marra's ruling.
Israel plans to build more settlements on the West Bank, even though police forcibly removed some 40 families from the Amona settlement.
Because President Trump hasn't fully divested, this is still a problem.
The cable news outlet tweeted Monday that the suspect in the Quebec City mosque attack was "of Moroccan origin." The suspect is French-Canadian.
Ukraine's president cut a meeting in Germany short as the conflict with Russia ramps back up.