Vape pens. Hoverboards. The Galaxy Note 7. All once held the title of “America’s next big craze.” And all went up in flames — literally.

Now, it’s the fidget spinner’s turn.

As the fidget spinner craze has grown, so have the spinners. Many new models, readily available online, include features such as LED lights and Bluetooth speakers, which require a battery and a charger.

But these new features have proven dangerous for at least two people, who report their that electronic fidget spinners have caught fire in recent months.

According to WEYI-TV, Michelle Carr of Fenton, Michigan had her bluetooth fidget spinner catch fire in May after charging for less than 30 minutes. Carr reports that she bought the spinner online, and the toy didn’t come with directions or a charger.

Earlier this week, WBRC-TV reported that Kimberly Allums of Gardendale, Alabama had a similar spinner burst into flames after charging it for less than 45 minutes. She also added she was about 10 minutes away from leaving the house, and that the fire could have easily started when she wasn’t home.

Neither Carr nor Allums have been able to track down the company that made the toys. Allums said her spinner came in a box that was simply labeled “Made in China.”

When devices like the Galaxy Note 7 and hoverboards explode, it’s often attributed to the lithium-ion batteries that power the devices. According to Consumer Reports, the batteries most often fail due to manufacturing defects — though their failure rate is still relatively rare.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

