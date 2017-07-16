Fire at Virginia senior living community kills 3

CHEASPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Fire officials say three people have died after a fire at a senior living complex in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The fire happened early Saturday morning at Chesapeake Crossing Senior Community Apartments.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says six people - including two firefighters - were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

Three of five buildings in the complex caught fire.

Firefighters arrived at 4:41 a.m. to find flames through the roofs of three buildings. Crews from Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Suffolk and Mayock, North Carolina, responded to the fire.

Much of the roofing and upper walls of the buildings collapsed. Smoke could still be seen over the complex Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.